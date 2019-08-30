Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Reaches $0.36 1 Year Low; GEOMEGA RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (GOMRF) Sellers Increased By 479.73% Their Shorts

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GOMRF) had an increase of 479.73% in short interest. GOMRF’s SI was 42,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 479.73% from 7,400 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 3 days are for GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GOMRF)’s short sellers to cover GOMRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1108 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.33 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.36 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $56.54M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.09 million less. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3611. About 254,475 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Another recent and important GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOMRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “What Ucore Is Telling Us About MRT (And Why We Aren’t Buying It) – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2016.

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc. engages in mineral exploration and evaluation of metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.74 million. The firm focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It has a 55.4 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 claims covering an area of 9,831 hectares; a 100% interest in the Anik property that includes 153 claims; and a 100% interest in the RiviÃ¨re Ã lÂ’aigle property, which includes 161 claims.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.54 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity. 10,000 Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares with value of $42,850 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1423.12% above currents $0.3611 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.