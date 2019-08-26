Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.45 N/A 1.28 15.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Superior Energy Services Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Superior Energy Services Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Hess Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Superior Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

$5.5 is Superior Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,075.97%. Competitively the consensus price target of Hess Midstream Partners LP is $27, which is potential 48.43% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Hess Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.