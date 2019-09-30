Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 0.00 11.23M -0.01 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 2 0.98 32.68M 0.12 12.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Profire Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1,327,580,092.21% -1.8% -1% Profire Energy Inc. 2,090,583,418.63% 13% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.74 shows that Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Profire Energy Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Profire Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Profire Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 53.98% are Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% are Profire Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance while Profire Energy Inc. has 0.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.