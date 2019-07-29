Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Comparing side by side

Both Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.01 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.10 N/A 3.19 14.17

In table 1 we can see Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta means Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Seacor Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares and 95.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. 1.5% are Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53% Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -14.53% weaker performance while Seacor Holdings Inc. has 21.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.