Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Comparison side by side

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.01 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.34 N/A 0.02 798.70

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s -0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 174.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Matrix Service Company’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Matrix Service Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Matrix Service Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Matrix Service Company are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 94.7% respectively. 53.98% are Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance while Matrix Service Company has 2.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats Superior Drilling Products Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.