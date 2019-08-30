Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.22 N/A -0.01 0.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Andeavor Logistics LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.74 beta. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Andeavor Logistics LP is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Superior Drilling Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares and 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Insiders held roughly 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics LP has 64.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. was more bearish than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.