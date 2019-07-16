Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 4.12 N/A -4.79 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 146 4.99 N/A 6.71 21.69

Table 1 highlights Superconductor Technologies Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -138.4% -119.6% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IPG Photonics Corporation has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, IPG Photonics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. IPG Photonics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 818.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Competitively IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus target price of $180, with potential upside of 35.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Superconductor Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than IPG Photonics Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Superconductor Technologies Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 68.6%. Insiders held 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.7% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -6.41% -7.01% -15.61% -25.89% -83.78% 13.18% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.23% -13.98% -2.55% 5.65% -42.45% 28.5%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than IPG Photonics Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors IPG Photonics Corporation beats Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.