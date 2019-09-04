Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 7.12 N/A -3.51 0.00 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 114 3.93 N/A 4.00 30.45

Demonstrates Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1,245.09% upside potential and an average price target of $9. On the other hand, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s potential upside is 19.48% and its average price target is $148. Based on the results given earlier, Superconductor Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 98.15%. Insiders owned 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. has -28.68% weaker performance while Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has 27.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.