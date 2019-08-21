Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 0.27% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.40% -120.80% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

$9 is the average price target of Superconductor Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 1,223.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.15%. Given Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superconductor Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. In other hand, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Superconductor Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.