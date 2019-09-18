SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Reaches $0.89 Yearly Low; Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Its Colgate (CL) Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 13,400 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 151,600 shares with $10.86M value, down from 165,000 last quarter. Colgate now has $60.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 288,863 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

The stock of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.81 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.89 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.24M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $0.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.19M less. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.885. About 11,708 shares traded. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017; 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH

More notable recent SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Wins New Project in Central Coast California Valued at Up To $212,000 Per Year – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SuperCom CEO to Purchase Up to 3 Million of SPCB Shares – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SuperCom to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on June 10th – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.24 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.

Analysts await SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.09 per share. SPCB’s profit will be $299,164 for 11.06 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by SuperCom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 10,900 shares to 114,200 valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 187,800 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.