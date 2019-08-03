SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,760 giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 66,861 shares traded or 72.16% up from the average. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinet Group had 3 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) earned “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. See TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $60 Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

More notable recent SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SuperCom to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 14th – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SuperCom to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on June 10th – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ARMP, BIOC among top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.56 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.