SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased By $363,258 Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 59.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 3,897 shares with $248,000 value, down from 9,663 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 347,374 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,755 giving it 8.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 1,178 shares traded. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. Needham maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Friday, February 15. Needham has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 46,917 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 17,159 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.1% or 60,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 1.69 million shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 0% or 26 shares. Castleark Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 42,705 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 2.39% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com has 10,617 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, M Holdg Secs Inc has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,790 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 40,619 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 13,019 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 175,032 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 9,698 shares.