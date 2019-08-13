Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; Timber Hill Has Boosted Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $314,400

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 23,292 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 100,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 123,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 66,170 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 17/04/2018 – Supermicro Showcases New Intelligent Network Edge and Security Appliance Products at RSA 2018; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 19/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Closing of Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Remains on Track to File Delinquent Filings With SEC; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Supermicro Showcases Innovative Resource Saving Technology at Data Center Expo Tokyo 2018; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.52 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 714,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6,022 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 80,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 10,244 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsr has 0.15% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Reilly Advsrs Llc reported 7,750 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited accumulated 29,939 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 4,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital: Waiting For $5 Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corp: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.