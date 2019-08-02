Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Valuation Were Volatile While Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Holding by $3.83 Million; Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $840,000

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 1.42 million shares traded or 160.30% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 182,353 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.52M, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 214,432 shares traded or 110.84% up from the average. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT PANEL GRANTED COMPANY’S REQUEST TO EXTEND AUTOMATIC 15-DAY STAY OF SUSPENSION FROM NASDAQ; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pl; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Pooled All-Flash NVMe Composable Storage with New Supermicro RSD 2.1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Cap Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.7% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 224,385 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn reported 3.91M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 71,200 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Inv Limited Liability owns 68,556 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group owns 0% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 580 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Focused Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 60,973 shares stake. Snow Cap Management LP stated it has 0.47% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares to 745,296 shares, valued at $105.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

