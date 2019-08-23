Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) Touches $6.29 Low on Aug, 23; Valvoline (VVV) Sellers Decreased By 6.58% Their Shorts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) had a decrease of 6.58% in short interest. VVV’s SI was 6.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.58% from 6.54 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 5 days are for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s short sellers to cover VVV’s short positions. The SI to Valvoline Inc’s float is 3.26%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 432,376 shares traded. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has declined 9.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VVV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE SEES INVESTING ABOUT $70M IN NEW PLANT IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.31 TO $1.38, SAW $1.30 TO $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valvoline Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVV); 07/03/2018 – Valvoline Launches Engine Oil Approved for Use in Natural Gas, Diesel and Gas Heavy Duty Engines; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline 2Q EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Evansville, Indiana, Area; 16/05/2018 – Valvoline at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – VALVOLINE TO BUY GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE, FIRST INTL; 17/05/2018 – VALVOLINE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

The stock of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $5.91 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.29 share price. This indicates more downside for the $53.91 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.23M less. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 50,692 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valvoline has $2500 highest and $20 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 11.01% above currents $22.07 stock price. Valvoline had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2500 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

More notable recent Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valvoline acquires assets of Minit Lube – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valvoline Reports Third-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Super League Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Super League Gaming Partners with Metarama Gaming + Music Festival to Produce â€œPros vs. Joesâ€ League of Legends Tournament – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) CEO Ann Hand on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Super League Gaming Partners With Tencent Games To Bring PUBG MOBILE Amateur Esports To US Players – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Super League Gaming Unites Proprietary Digital Properties Into Content Network For Gamers And Esports Fans – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.