Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) Touches $4.73 Low on Aug, 29; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Has 1.61 Sentiment

The stock of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) reached all time low today, Aug, 29 and still has $4.40 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.73 share price. This indicates more downside for the $40.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.84M less. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 42,022 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 64 reduced and sold holdings in Inter Parfums Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.40 million shares, down from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Inter Parfums Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coty (COTY) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Miss Estimate – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook Looks Radiant on Solid Sales Channels – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder (EL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 18,841 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 13/03/2018 – Inter Parfums Posts Gains in Sales, Income; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.42 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. for 661,394 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 370,457 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 304,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,773 shares.