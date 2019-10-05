Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Super League Gaming Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.29% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Super League Gaming Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Super League Gaming Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming Inc. 146,963,347.70% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Super League Gaming Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming Inc. 7.47M 5 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Super League Gaming Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 5.00 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 114.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Super League Gaming Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Super League Gaming Inc. -0.39% -5.97% 21.38% 0% 0% -9.18% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Super League Gaming Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Super League Gaming Inc.’s peers have 71.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Super League Gaming Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Super League Gaming Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Super League Gaming Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Super League Gaming Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Super League Gaming Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Super League Gaming Inc.