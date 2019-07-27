Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) Analysts See $-0.38 EPS; Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bodycote PLC had 37 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of BOY in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Jefferies. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 11. See Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 995.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 845.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 815.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Super League Gaming, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 22,396 shares traded. Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.47 billion GBP. The firm operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

The stock decreased 0.58% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 770. About 270,711 shares traded. Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Super League Gaming, Inc. operates an esports community and content platform. The company has market cap of $64.78 million. The firm through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in July 2015.