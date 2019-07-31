Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Comparison side by side

Since Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) are part of the Semiconductor – Specialized industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.23 0.00 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 13 6.42 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -17.2% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.9 beta means Sunworks Inc.’s volatility is 190.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Sunworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sunworks Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is $12.5, which is potential -35.37% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunworks Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 89.6% respectively. Sunworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.31%. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunworks Inc. -46.73% 30.78% 83.62% 84.52% -30.4% 229.39% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation -0.79% 7.48% 30.19% 136.71% 150.91% 99.42%

For the past year Sunworks Inc. has stronger performance than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Lattice Semiconductor Corporation beats Sunworks Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.