SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Starts Toll Brothers (TOL) Coverage with $37.0000 Target; Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Sentiment Is 1.47

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 173 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 118 reduced and sold holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 95.94 million shares, down from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 94 Increased: 102 New Position: 71.

Research analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey placed “Hold” rating on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm has begun coverage in analysts note issued to investors and clients on Tuesday, 13 August. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s PT suggests upside of 4.31% from the company’s close price.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.85 million for 10.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 557,739 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $40 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 2.42% above currents $35.47 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”.

The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 411,251 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.