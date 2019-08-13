SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Starts Coverage On D.R. Horton (DHI) with $56.0000 Target; TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (TPVTF) Shorts Up By 1.33%

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:TPVTF) had an increase of 1.33% in short interest. TPVTF’s SI was 2.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.33% from 2.18M shares previously. It closed at $0.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The firm SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has has initiated coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock, rating it a Buy while giving it the PT at $56.0000.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.69M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5500 highest and $41 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 3.58% above currents $46.99 stock price. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $17.38 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

TPV Technology Limited, an investment holding company, designs, makes, and sells computer monitors, flat TV products, and other display products. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Monitors, TVs, and Others. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the research and development, production and sale, and trading of computer monitors and flat TVs, as well as sourcing of materials and various components.