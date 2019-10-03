SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Starts Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Coverage with $115.0000 Target; Emmis Communications – Class A Common (EMMS) Shorts Increased By 73.33%

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey revealed to clients in a research note that it started coverage on Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) stock, with a Hold rating and a $115.0000 target price.

Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. EMMS's SI was 15,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 9,000 shares previously. With 31,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS)'s short sellers to cover EMMS's short positions. The SI to Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common's float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 16,095 shares traded. Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) has risen 18.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emmis Communications Is Monetizing Most Of Its Assets: Here Is A Sum-Of-The-Parts Calculation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS) CEO Jeff Smulyan on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.11 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It has a 40.5 P/E ratio. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 1.30M shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech entrepreneurs to set up Israel’s first new bank in 40 years – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Be Disappointed With Their 50% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Security Flaw that Leaves Android Smartphones Vulnerable to Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.20’s average target is 18.76% above currents $107.95 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.