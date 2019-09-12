SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Keeps a Buy Rating on Zions Bancorp (ZION) and $50.0000 Target; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $691,600

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 1,900 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 9,500 shares with $3.46M value, up from 7,600 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41 million shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month

The company have set target of $50.0000 on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. This is 13.25% from the last stock close. In a research note released on 12 September, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained their Buy rating on shares of ZION.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,200 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 0.27% or 1,766 shares. 10,380 are owned by Cap Sarl. 4,957 were reported by Garde Capital Incorporated. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 85,730 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) has 1,834 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc reported 183 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hodges Capital accumulated 27,561 shares. Coldstream Capital reported 30,771 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 215,668 shares. Hrt Limited Com invested in 0.5% or 21,795 shares. Pnc Group has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.41% or 74,800 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 1,630 shares to 19,170 valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 40,700 shares and now owns 5,300 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Boeing has $500 highest and $300 lowest target. $421.44’s average target is 10.05% above currents $382.94 stock price. Boeing had 18 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Landesbank has “Sell” rating and $300 target. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc owns 6,214 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 38,033 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 78,598 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westpac has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). M&T Bancorp stated it has 20,584 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 137,500 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Llc reported 500 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 246,447 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 91,553 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc has 1.48 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt reported 88,423 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 602,806 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gideon Advsr holds 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 10,671 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 16.65% above currents $44.15 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ZION in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 2.35 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15