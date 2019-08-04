Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Price Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Its Holding; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.04M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 42,526 shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 425 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,034 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 22,426 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,683 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 304 shares. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 9,138 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 98,025 shares. 8,813 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Regions Financial reported 337,888 shares. British Columbia Invest stated it has 140,848 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 35,212 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares to 5,678 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.