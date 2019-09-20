Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Price Rose While Kellner Capital Has Upped Its Stake; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Increased Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $20.38 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 812,289 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video)

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 256,547 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 300,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,465 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.