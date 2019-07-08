Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake Raised by National Asset Management Inc; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Icon Advisers Lowered by $714,100 Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 125.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.82 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.05M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) by 379,486 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Mngmt Inc has 0.53% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 13,958 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 0.37% or 570,697 shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,071 were reported by Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp. Cannell Peter B And owns 6,297 shares. 16,603 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Company. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 4,601 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 1,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 1.05% or 867,000 shares in its portfolio. M has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers Natl Bank invested in 0.65% or 6,137 shares. Sei reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 4,003 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4.79 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25,443 shares to 16,988 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 25,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,485 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

