Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Water Island Capital Upped Position by $703,700 as Market Valuation Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Valuation Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $689.51M, down from 6.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.48. About 2.02M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 1.60M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 367,243 shares to 746,617 shares, valued at $36.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 562,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 138,790 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $172.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 142,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).