Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $17.29 Million as Shares Rose; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose, Holder Tyvor Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 462,255 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 1.81 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – UPON ADOPTION OF ASU 2018-02, ELECTED TO RECLASSIFY ABOUT $154 MLN OF STRANDED TAX EFFECTS FROM AOCI TO RETAINED EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 694,963 shares to 784,262 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.03% or 19,800 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,577 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Verity Asset Management Inc holds 0.53% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 8,085 shares. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,000 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 39,691 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 78,631 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 129,364 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 162,020 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 6,382 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited reported 98,132 shares stake.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.69 million for 6.26 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24,899 shares to 42,593 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

