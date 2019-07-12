Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 1.53M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 589,230 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 12,425 shares to 79,802 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $659.36M for 11.00 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.93 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.