Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $496,308; Cibc World Markets Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $36.78 Million

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 2.17M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 331,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 699,262 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.64M, up from 367,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited owns 5,329 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 25,914 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 355,881 shares. Bluestein R H invested 1.81% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Conning Inc invested in 0.02% or 11,654 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Ohio-based Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,946 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Toth Financial Advisory holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Serv holds 5,750 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 59,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) reported 107,934 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,753 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 20,992 shares. River Road Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,297 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Inv Limited Company stated it has 11,650 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability owns 36,199 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp Cap Corporation reported 19,694 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 101,746 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Invest Company invested in 215,202 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 92,126 shares stake. Cambridge Tru stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Com invested in 1.25% or 12,746 shares. Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Finance Service holds 77,366 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,362 shares to 47,582 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,969 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).