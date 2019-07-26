Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Position; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 639,730 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 6.85M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2018 Results – globenewswire.com” on February 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Struggling oil rig operator expands board; adds first female director – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blair William Il has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mackenzie Financial reported 7.38M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 1,400 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc has 0.16% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 98,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Llp holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 3.06M shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 35,501 were reported by First Mercantile. 5.27M are owned by Geode Capital Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 5.35M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 906,146 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bessemer holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 4,635 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “25 Stocks to Avoid After Memorial Day – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about SunTrust Banks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal name for proposed combined bank – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T (NYSE: BBT), SunTrust (NYSE: STI) merger creates Orlando real estate opportunities – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,600 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 173,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,873 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Independent Invsts Inc holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 116 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. California Employees Retirement Sys has 1.14 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has 1,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested 0.32% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Conning stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 1.25M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Asset Mngmt One Company holds 0.08% or 253,647 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 9.37 million shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 500 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney accumulated 28,300 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).