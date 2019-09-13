Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Water Island Capital Raised Its Holding by $703,700; As Unilever N V (UN) Stock Value Declined, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Boosted Position by $69.16 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.27 million, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 414,392 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 648,776 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 14,185 shares to 4,510 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 68,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company /Cad/ (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 226 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 46,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 170,063 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp holds 61,220 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 0.22% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 17,956 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3.72M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 241 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 654 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 136,668 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chartist Ca owns 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,703 shares. 15,350 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Lc. 9,231 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Fmr Limited Liability has 22.45M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 7,772 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares to 8,778 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 562,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).