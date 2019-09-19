Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Water Island Capital Has Lifted Holding by $703,700 as Stock Rose; Dalton Investments Has Cut Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $2.08 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 667,510 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc analyzed 33,038 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 341,447 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, down from 374,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Limited Com reported 12,201 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 17,850 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.16% or 8,758 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communication invested in 0.04% or 6,324 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 15,452 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 7,311 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 20,419 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd reported 625 shares. Rockland Tru Company holds 148,451 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 365,557 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 93,975 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 20,571 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Inc reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 562,806 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $133.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,150 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.