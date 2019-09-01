Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Valuation Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46 million for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cibc World Markets invested in 0.03% or 58,696 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 43,908 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.32M shares. 212,153 are held by Synovus. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.24% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 36,383 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 20,409 shares. Barclays Public holds 0.04% or 962,981 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 48,943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,598 are owned by Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 592,555 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.