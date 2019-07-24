Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $7.41 Million; Shares Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 1.39 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 129,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,967 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strs Ohio holds 0.32% or 1.24 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 5.64M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 30,748 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Schaller Invest Gru stated it has 8,950 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 133,920 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 703,256 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 46,573 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0.01% stake. South Street Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 8,700 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,087 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,091 shares to 1,709 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,600 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc (Put).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney reported 28,300 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 156,415 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 5,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,549 are held by Manchester Management Limited Liability Co. Dodge And Cox invested in 0.01% or 181,920 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 15,018 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Associated Banc holds 53,764 shares. Interocean Capital Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,353 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.66% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Huber Cap Limited Company holds 1.68% or 267,600 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Company holds 41,492 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).