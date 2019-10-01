Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Guggenheim Capital Increased Stake; Ebix (EBIX) Share Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $2.13 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 181,544 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, up from 176,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.48M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 138,950 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Management has invested 0.44% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Burke And Herbert National Bank And Company reported 4,497 shares stake. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.77% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 39,105 shares. Charter Trust Communication owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,939 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% or 58,508 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 356 shares. Washington Mngmt owns 21,165 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn accumulated 271,502 shares. 20,857 are held by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited owns 0.27% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 18,292 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fil Limited stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,783 shares to 22,789 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,986 shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 1,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 48,900 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 9,769 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 285 shares. 10,559 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 116,457 shares. Essex Invest Management Lc accumulated 20,632 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,900 shares. Villere St Denis J Commerce Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.9% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Hrt Ltd Co reported 130,692 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 21,276 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 6,595 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares to 27,393 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).