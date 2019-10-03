Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Alpine Associates Management Decreased Its Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Great Westn Bancorp Com (GWB)

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 963,283 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com (GWB) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 46,090 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 35,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 88,641 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Closes Transaction to Purchase Trust Assets of Independent Bank (IBTX) – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,581 shares to 1,430 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 9,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,790 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.02% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 25,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 8,107 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Legal & General Gru Pcl stated it has 148,042 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 88,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,006 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 14,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 642,828 shares. 60,548 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). 69,670 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas stated it has 6,328 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 66,428 shares. Interocean Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,503 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Texas Yale Cap owns 9,142 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt LP reported 518,639 shares stake. Hexavest stated it has 0.53% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0.38% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Advsr Asset Management reported 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.47% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 6,890 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 4,106 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability reported 387,200 shares or 10.88% of all its holdings. Stifel has 0.35% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 2.14 million shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 11.69 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The rise of “Purposeful Debt” – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.