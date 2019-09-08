Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $6.31 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 15,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 1.39M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $607.68M for 11.23 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

