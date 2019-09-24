Suntrust Banks Upped By $1.40 Million Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding; Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Sentiment Is 0.77

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 13 trimmed and sold positions in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.89 million shares, down from 2.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 15,962 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 555,752 shares with $49.04 million value, up from 539,790 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $70.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 965,738 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 121,377 shares to 2.38 million valued at $101.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 29,627 shares and now owns 181,210 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 12,369 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 901,362 are owned by Millennium Limited. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt reported 2,708 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 21,917 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg reported 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Exane Derivatives reported 4,392 shares. Mycio Wealth reported 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Citizens And Northern owns 7,966 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 17,166 are owned by Shelton Cap Management. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7.15M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 31,557 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates has 56,888 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Uss Investment Management has invested 0.39% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -3.66% below currents $96.53 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0483 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks With Tax Free Yields Above 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2010.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 8,559 shares traded. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $311.93 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.