Suntrust Banks Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding as Stock Rose; Green Valley Investors Stake in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $40.68 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 23,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 220,649 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.95 million, down from 243,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 548,023 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 1.79M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,290 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Gp reported 500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1,005 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 500 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,501 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc reported 1,754 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,010 shares. 76 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 348,319 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.38M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,398 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn owns 808,179 shares. Monarch Cap stated it has 1,221 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 9,090 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 271,940 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

