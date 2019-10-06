Suntrust Banks Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Shares Rose; Ithaka Group Has Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $550,863

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 3,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 129,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, down from 132,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc analyzed 291 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.77M, down from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,347 shares to 86,526 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.