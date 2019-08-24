SunTrust Banks (STI) to pay $0.56 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at WATERLOO INVESTMENT (WLOOF) Lowered By 7.69%

WATERLOO INVESTMENT (OTCMKTS:WLOOF) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. WLOOF’s SI was 7,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 7,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SunTrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) is expected to pay $0.56 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:STI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. SunTrust Banks Inc's current price of $59.05 translates into 0.95% yield. SunTrust Banks Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Waterloo Investment Holdings Limited provides financial services and loans. The company has market cap of $4.95 million. The firm was founded in 2011 and is based in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands. It has a 0.59 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 3.03 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 22,865 shares. Hartford Inv Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,517 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 59,175 shares. S&Co has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 9,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 4,068 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 58,696 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Css Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fincl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 10.90M shares. 48,411 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. 2,565 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 16.85% above currents $59.05 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4.