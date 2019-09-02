Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Value Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Its Stake by $3.15 Million; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 48,411 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.1% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10.90M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 597,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Burke Herbert Bank Tru Com holds 4,497 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,818 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,128 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Asset Management holds 28,498 shares. 12,525 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White. First American National Bank & Trust reported 37,208 shares. State Street Corp owns 20.76 million shares. Cibc Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 58,696 shares. South State invested in 0.07% or 12,196 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $614.24 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 640 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. 19,587 were accumulated by Maple Mgmt Inc. Strs Ohio invested in 0.73% or 2.97 million shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 29,565 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 535,060 shares. Washington Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 224,916 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 1.93% or 199,335 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 164,100 shares. 1.08 million are owned by Mariner Lc. Madison Invest holds 0.53% or 539,389 shares. Cincinnati holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 417,700 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

