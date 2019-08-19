Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose While Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Position by $12.35 Million; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 15,902 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 209,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 172,269 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 59,175 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 934 shares. Bokf Na holds 3,748 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 22,248 shares. Cibc Ww Inc owns 26,644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Security National Tru, a West Virginia-based fund reported 150 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.6% stake. Pennsylvania reported 29,329 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel invested in 0.05% or 12,200 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd reported 15,018 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 213,451 shares. Cap Invest Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 23,004 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 9.37M shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

