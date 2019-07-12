Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut by $5.65 Million Its Position; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Rose While Blue Fin Capital Boosted Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 1.43M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 10.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $659.36 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares to 111,013 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY).

