Suntrust Banks (STI) Shareholder Union Bankshares Raised Its Holding by $1.78 Million as Shares Rose; Mengis Capital Management Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Boosted

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,554 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 8.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 453.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 35,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 6,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 260,572 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.09M were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.6% or 177,824 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.93% stake. 6,150 are owned by Cutler Management Ltd Liability Com. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Lc has 3,300 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited accumulated 50,624 shares. Primecap Commerce Ca accumulated 842,800 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sterling Inv Mgmt has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Needham Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 22,700 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability has 4.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Markel has 0.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 290,485 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,427 shares to 62,657 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Co reported 12,943 shares stake. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 11,527 shares. 1,021 were reported by Next Finance Group Inc. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 9,256 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 700 shares. Oakbrook Limited Company holds 0.08% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,821 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,429 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New England Research & Management reported 14,240 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smith Salley & Assoc invested in 0.04% or 3,813 shares. 9,142 are held by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Court Place Lc invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.12% or 6,623 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – CSRwire.com” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.