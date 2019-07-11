Suntrust Banks (STI) Share Price Declined While Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding as Market Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 24,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.37M, up from 876,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 975,180 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 7,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 589,568 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.42 million, down from 597,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 923,403 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares to 276,056 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,997 shares. D E Shaw reported 69,730 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 542,309 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 290,800 shares. 229,453 are held by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pictet Asset Limited owns 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 318,552 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 4,200 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.1% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.18% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 0.35% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 254,857 shares. London Of Virginia owns 6,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.19% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 661,275 shares.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. RHI’s profit will be $115.87M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 97,911 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc stated it has 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.57% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 42,950 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 287,999 shares. Regions Financial owns 337,888 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 711,372 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated reported 0.3% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corporation accumulated 4,294 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 3,542 are held by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 59,175 shares. Kessler Inv Gp stated it has 1,048 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.54% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).