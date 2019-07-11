Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Declined While First American Bank Has Lifted Holding by $1.08 Million; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $343,899 as Stock Value Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 493,444 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $344.62. About 67,640 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife by 17,416 shares to 156,811 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (Prn) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,000 shares, and cut its stake in First American Balanced Index (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0% or 202 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated invested in 19,894 shares. Lakeview Prns Lc holds 0.49% or 13,524 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Paragon Capital Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 133,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation owns 96,795 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,300 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors Corp reported 5,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 173,184 shares. Fiduciary has 4,416 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 68,475 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 4,766 shares. 6,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 14,856 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 295,801 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 2,177 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,504 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 177,522 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 8,510 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 10,855 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Financial Limited Com accumulated 977 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 26 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,891 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.88 million for 68.38 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $2.32M were sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Wells Stuart sold $1.91M.