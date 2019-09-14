Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding Maintained by Westchester Capital Management Llc; Rock Point Advisors Increases Holding in Centurylink (CTL)

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 84.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.95M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,320 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 248,387 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 125,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Tru has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 253,200 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 16,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 189,788 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 872 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Georgia-based Thomasville State Bank has invested 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,926 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2.45 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 253,416 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 3,352 shares. Whittier Tru has 3,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Com has 30,528 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 145,871 shares. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 7,015 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,493 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 1,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,943 are owned by Private Co Na. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 671,348 shares. 23 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 186,746 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.35% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Incorporated has invested 1.51% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,500 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).