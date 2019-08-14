Suntrust Banks (STI) Holder Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its Position by $448,400; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 180,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 187,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.53 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,248 shares to 247,688 shares, valued at $291.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.